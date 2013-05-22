FRANKFURT May 22 The Swiss National Bank is
committed to the cap it imposed on the franc in 2011 but could
adjust the level of 1.20 per euro if necessary, said its
Chairman Thomas Jordan.
Jordan also told a Frankfurt journalist club the bank did
not rule out negative interest rates.
In remarks delivered on Tuesday, but released for
publication on Wednesday, he added that talk of a currency war
was overblown and Japan was justified in easing monetary policy
to get inflation up to target.
The SNB set the cap in September 2011 to prevent deflation
and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro
zone crisis pushed the currency's value up by a quarter in just
a few months.
On Wednesday, the franc fell its lowest level against the
euro since Jan. 18, touching 1.2545 according to EBS
data, reflecting falling borrowing costs for indebted euro zone
countries.
"The minimum exchange rate will be kept as long as necessary
to achieve monetary policy goals," Jordan said in a
question-and-answer session after the speech.
"Adjustment of the minimum exchange rate belongs, just like
negative interest rates, as a basic principle to possibilities,
when it is necessary."
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday the SNB
should maintain the franc cap given low inflation and growth and
the risk of further capital inflows, reiterating it should
consider negative rates if the franc jumped.
Jordan also reiterated that the SNB stands ready to buy
foreign currency in unlimited quantities if necessary.
"The franc is still highly valued," he said.
Asked whether the LIBOR market interest rate fixing scandal
could change the SNB's policy of targeting LIBOR rates with its
policy rates, Jordan said the bank was preparing for all
possibilities.
"In the current implementation of monetary policy, the
LIBOR-band does not have the same meaning as enforcing the
minimum exchange rate," he added.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Andreas Framke, editing by
Emma Thomasson, John Stonestreet)