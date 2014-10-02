ZURICH Oct 2 The Swiss National Bank does not expect interest rates to rise anytime soon and could take additional measures to enforce its cap on the Swiss franc at any time, its chairman said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro three years ago to fend off deflation and recession. Recently, however, the Swiss economy has been losing steam and the franc has again come under appreciation pressure.

"A shock-like event could quickly push inflation into negative territory. In monetary policy today, nothing points to rising interest rates anytime soon," Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

"The minimum exchange rate remains the absolutely central tool to maintain adequate monetary conditions. An appreciation (of the Swiss franc) would significantly increase the risk of negative inflation or even deflation," he said.

Jordan said the SNB had recently reaffirmed its commitment to the minimum exchange rate and had made it clear that it could take further measures, such as negative interest rates on deposits at the central banks, at any time.

Asked whether he saw inflation risks anywhere in the Swiss economy, Jordan said: "Except for the real estate market, I do not see any potential excesses."

He said measures to keep real estate prices in check, such as the countercyclical capital buffer, seemed to be working, but imbalances remained so the SNB had to remain vigilant. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gareth Jones)