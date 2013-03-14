European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
AARAU, Switzerland, March 14 The Swiss National Bank has defended a cap on the Swiss franc against the euro as the right policy for the foreseeable future.
"I can't pinpoint how long we will maintain the cap, but for the foreseeable future it is the right policy," the central bank's chairman Thomas Jordan told a gathering of business leaders.
Earlier Thursday, the SNB underlined its determination to keep a lid on the currency at 1.20 per euro by intervening in foreign currency markets or other undisclosed measures. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.