ZURICH Feb 5 The Swiss National Bank will keep its cap on the Swiss franc against the euro in place for as long as necessary to ensure appropriate monetary conditions, the central bank's chairman said on Wednesday.

"It is a minimum exchange rate that at the moment guarantees adequate monetary conditions for Switzerland," Thomas Jordan told a Swiss financial audience in Zurich.

"It will be in place as long as necessary."

The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro more than two years ago to stave off recession and deflation after investors seeking a safe-haven from turmoil in the euro zone pushed the unit close to parity. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian.)