By Alice Baghdjian

ZURICH, June 12 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to keep the franc's cap against the euro until 2016 or later, 11 out of 19 economists in a Reuters poll said.

Eight economists who replied to a question about the 1.20 franc-to-euro cap predicted it would end in 2015, and the earliest forecast was for the second quarter of 2015.

The SNB is expected to keep policy unchanged when it meets next week, the poll of 32 economists showed on Thursday, and they see the Swiss franc holding near its upper limit against the euro after last week's European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut.

The ECB's decision to cut its deposit rate to below zero could make Switzerland relatively attractive as a destination for investment, and also means the Swiss central bank may have to keep its rates lower for longer to maintain the cap.

"We believe that the ECB - which just eased policy - should show signs of hawkishness for the SNB to feel comfortable with removing the cap," said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

All the economists polled expect the central bank to keep its target range for the Swiss franc LIBOR, its benchmark interest rate, at zero to 0.25 percent for now. They all expect it to remain near zero through 2014, with a couple forecasting a first hike in 2015.

Raising rates before the ECB could cause investors to flood into the franc, putting pressure on the currency cap, which it introduced in September 2011 to ward off deflation and a recession after the safe-haven unit hit record highs.

It was trading at 1.2174 versus the euro on Thursday.

Were the franc to rise too strongly after the ECB's cuts and challenge the cap, 14 of 22 economists said the SNB was likely to take measures in addition to foreign currency purchases to defend the ceiling.

Eight out of the 13 economists who answered a question on additional measures said the SNB might impose a charge on the money commercial banks deposit with it. Making banks charge offshore clients for holding francs was seen as less likely.

All but one of the 23 economists who answered the question said the SNB would not shift its limit on the franc from 1.20 per euro in the next six months.

The bank is expected to confirm its predictions for inflation of zero percent in 2014, followed by 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.0 percent inflation in 2016.

The bank announces its quarterly monetary policy decision at 0730 GMT on June 19. (Polling by Sarbani Haldar and Diptarka Roy; Editing by Louise Ireland)