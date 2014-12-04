* For poll data see

ZURICH, Dec 4 The Swiss National Bank is expected to maintain its cap on Switzerland's franc until at least 2016 and is more likely now than in September to resort to negative rates to defend the ceiling, a Reuters poll found.

The SNB capped it currency at 1.20 per euro in September 2011. Investors fleeing the euro zone debt crisis had bought up the safe-haven franc and sent it to record highs, hurting Swiss exports and threatening deflation.

A small majority of respondents saw the SNB charging for Swiss franc deposits by imposing negative interest rates.

The franc is near the 1.20 limit, fuelling speculation last month the central bank had intervened in the foreign exchange market to protect its ceiling. The bank said in September it was ready to take further measures immediately to defend the cap.

Eight of 19 economists who responded to a question on the franc cap said the limit would be scrapped by the end of 2016. Eleven expect it to end in 2017.

Thirteen of 22 economists polled said it was likely or very likely the SNB would introduce negative interest rates, as the European Central Bank has -- effectively charging banks to hold francs. In September, 10 economists viewed that as likely.

The Swiss central bank is expected to keep interest rates close to zero at a meeting next week. It will announce its quarterly monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT on Dec. 11.

All 31 economists polled expect the central bank's target range for the Swiss franc LIBOR, its benchmark interest rate, to remain 0 to 0.25 percent for now. Median forecasts suggest it will stay at rock bottom until at least mid-2016.

The ECB is also battling to drive up dangerously low inflation, but it too is expected to leave policy unchanged later on Thursday.

Economists expect the SNB to confirm its estimate for growth this year of just below 1.5 percent when it issues updated forecasts for gross domestic product and inflation next week.

Price pressures are not forecast to approach the SNB's 2 percent target in the near future. The bank is expected to cut its predictions for inflation to 0.0 percent this year from a previous 0.1 percent, and to confirm its forecasts for 0.2 percent in 2015 and 0.5 percent in 2016. (Polling by Swati Chaturvedi and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Larry King)