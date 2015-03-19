ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss National Bank's governing board did not come under any pressure to step down after its removal of a cap on the franc roiled markets and sent the currency soaring in January, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said.

"There were never demands for resignation directed at the three of us (board members) or at me personally," Jordan told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

The SNB earlier on Thursday kept a charge on some cash deposits steady at -0.75 percent, but said it would remain active in foreign exchange markets to weaken what it sees as a "significantly overvalued" franc. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Maria Sheahan)