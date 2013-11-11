(Corrects to clarify that 3 bln Sfr is the sum cost of
fulfilling all regulatory requirements past and current, not
current additional capital need)
ZURICH Nov 11 Zuercher Kantonalbank puts the
cost of regulation including being deemed as systemically
relevant by the Swiss National Bank at 3 billion Swiss francs
($3.25 billion).
Local-government backed ZKB joins UBS and Credit
Suisse, which are already considered systemically
important by Switzerland's central bank, as regulators seek to
safeguard the financial system from potential market shocks.
The figure of 3 billion Swiss francs was given by ZKB board
vice-president Janos Blum in remarks prepared for a press
conference.
($1 = 0.9223 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Albert Schmieder. Writing by Katharina Bart.)