* SNB policymaker defends 1.20 franc cap against euro

* March forex reserves rise to 438.3 bln Sfr

* SNB's Zurbruegg says no plans to buy or sell gold

ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss National Bank remains prepared to defend the franc from rising past the cap set in 2011 at the expense of further bloating its currency reserves, a member of the central bank said in an interview.

"We are ready to intervene if necessary. This would mean we would build up further reserves," SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview in RBS Reserve Management Trends, an annual survey of central bank reserve managers published by RBS. The comments were confirmed by the SNB.

The SNB capped the soaring safe-haven franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily last year as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its foreign currency reserves.

March data showed the SNB's forex reserves rising to 438.300 billion Swiss francs ($470.53 billion) as worries about the Cyprus crisis pushed the Swiss currency up.

Zurbruegg largely echoed comments made last month at the SNB's most recent quarterly meeting on the franc, where the central bank cautioned that the euro zone crisis still poses a threat to the Swiss currency.

This week, Swiss economic data including inflation backed the SNB's view it needs to maintain the franc's 1.20 per euro minimum level.

The SNB's Zurbruegg also said the SNB has no plans to buy or sell gold, of which the central bank held 1,040 tonnes at year-end, valued at nearly 50.8 billion Swiss francs. This translates to just over 10 percent of the SNB's total assets of 499.4 billion francs.

"We are currently neither considering gold purchases nor gold sales," Zurbruegg said.

Right-wing politicians are forcing a referendum on a proposal dubbed "Save our Swiss Gold", which seeks ban the SNB from selling any of its gold reserves as well as forcing it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold. ($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)