ZURICH Oct 25 The Swiss National Bank has no limits for expanding its balance sheet, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told Swiss magazine Bilan in an interview published on Tuesday.

Asked whether the size of the SNB's balance sheet, inflated by interventions in the currency market to keep a lid on the Swiss franc, was limiting the central bank's room for action, Zurbruegg said: "We have not set out any limits for the expansion of our balance sheet."

He also said the franc was still significantly overvalued and strong turbulence on financial markets and higher political risks could push it up again. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)