May 18 SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in China with Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd in June, with registered capital of 5 million yuan

* Says JV to be mainly engaged in medical tourism and medical consulting in Japan which is targeted to the China's wealthy class

* Says SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES and Shanghai Shimao to hold a 40 percent stake and a 60 percent stake in JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/v62pki

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)