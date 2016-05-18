BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 18 SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD :
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in China with Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd in June, with registered capital of 5 million yuan
* Says JV to be mainly engaged in medical tourism and medical consulting in Japan which is targeted to the China's wealthy class
* Says SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES and Shanghai Shimao to hold a 40 percent stake and a 60 percent stake in JV respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/v62pki
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago