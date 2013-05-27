TORONTO May 27 SNC Lavalin Group is
offering amnesty to employees who report corrupt activity to the
Canadian construction and engineering company, which is engulfed
in a far-reaching scandal that includes allegations of bribery
and fraud.
The program, which excludes top executives and anyone who
directly profited from misconduct, marks a bigger push for
information from staff at SNC, which hired a compliance officer
in February as it attempts to restore its tarnished reputation.
The scandal-mired company is trying to get out from under a
series of cases in which former top executives have been charged
with bribery and corruption for activities in Canada, Libya and
Bangladesh.
Current employees will have 90 days between June and August
to request amnesty for information on potential corruption or
anti-competition matters said SNC, which said it believes the
program marks a first for a Canadian company. Amnesty does not
extend to executives in the office of the president or
management committee groups.
The Montreal-based company guarantees that it will not fire
or make claims for damages against any staff who voluntarily
report violations of its code of ethics.
"While the vast majority of SNC Lavalin's employees will
have nothing to report, this offer of amnesty will allow us to
uncover and quickly deal with any remaining issues," said chief
compliance officer Andreas Pohlmann in a statement.
"Our goal is to turn the page on a challenging chapter in
the company's history, so we can focus all of our attention on
creating value for our stakeholders."
Last week, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on SNC
to BBB from BBB-plus. The agency said it expects high
administration costs from SNC's ethics scandal will hurt
profitability.
Last May, SNC vowed to get to the bottom of any misconduct,
saying it encouraged employees to come forward with any
information that would help with police investigations.
Shares of SNC were up 46 Canadian cents, or 1.1 percent, at
C$41.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trade on Monday.