LONDON, March 18 Canadian diversified engineer SNC-Lavalin has drawn up a wish list of acquisition targets to expand its oil and mining services arm as the company, currently a "sleeping giant", looks to double in size over four years, its resources chief said.

SNC-Lavalin, which provides oil services in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, India and Colombia, is looking to move into offshore hubs such as the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Any acquisitions are likely to be upstream businesses.

The sector has seen an increase in mergers and acquisitions as contractors adjust to more cautious spending on the part of oil company clients by using rich cash supplies, gained from years of rising oil prices, to grow through consolidation.

In recent months Amec agreed to buy Foster Wheeler for $3.2 billion while Kentz took over the Field Solutions division from Valerus for $435 million.

"Resources accounts for about a third of the business today and we want to grow it to be half of our overall business while at the same time doubling the size of the company in the next four years... That can't all come from organic growth," Neil Bruce, president of resources, environment and water, said in an interview.

An acquisition is likely to be made by the end of the year, Bruce said, without naming any potential targets.

SNC-Lavlin, Canada's largest engineering and construction firm, has a market capitalisation of just under $6.5 billion and earlier this month reported it had $1.1 billion in cash on its balance sheet at the end of last year.

He said that although resources was the preferred target sector an acquisition could be made in a different area if no opportunities presented themselves.

Bruce, former chief operating officer at British engineer Amec who joined SNC-Lavalin last year to bolster its resources offerings, described his new company as a sleeping giant that currently "doesn't quite punch its weight."

To change this SNC-Lavalin is attempting to establish better coordination between the company's three market groups - resources, power and infrastructure - with the aim of offering bigger contracts that embrace services from across the groups.

SKIN IN THE GAME

In the oil services sector Bruce sees SNC-Lavalin's size and strong balance sheet as providing the opportunity to take on more risk in projects alongside its clients, a shift occurring across the sector.

"Oil companies, particularly independents, increasingly want service companies to have more skin in the game. That's definitely something we'd be interested in and where we could use our investment arm to good effect," Bruce said.

The comments mirror those made by rival Petrofac last month, when Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said service companies would have to take on more delivery risk to adapt to an environment where delays and cost overruns would no longer be offset by a rising oil price.

This marks a move away from the more common reimbursable contracts in which the oil company holds the vast majority of the risk.

Bruce said SNC-Lavalin was unlikely to take equity in oil reserves as Petrofac has occasionally done, but could stump up infrastructure costs in return for some form of profit-sharing deal. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)