TORONTO, March 16 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
said on Monday Lawrence Stevenson has replaced Ian Bourne as
chairman of its board, effective immediately.
The company said Bourne, who led SNC through a difficult
period amid a swirling bribery scandal, has decided to step down
as both a director and chairman. SNC did not provide any reasons
for his departure.
Last month, Canadian police brought corruption charges
against SNC-Lavalin, the first time the engineering company was
directly charged with alleged bribery as it conducted business
in Libya over a ten-year period until 2011.
Scandals involving aleged corruption and bribery at SNC's
Libyan operations emerged three years ago and led to the ouster
of SNC's former chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, in 2012, after
the discovery of millions in missing funds. Other former SNC
executives, too, stand accused of fraud and criminal offenses by
law enforcement authorities in different countries.
Bourne, who has served as a director since 2009, stepped in
as interim CEO of the company from March 2012 to October 2012,
and has chaired the board since May 2013.
Stevenson, is the founder and former head of Canadian book
store chain Chapters, which is now owned by Indigo Books and
Music Inc. He has been a director on SNC's board since
1999.
