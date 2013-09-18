TORONTO, Sept 18 A former executive of SNC
Lavalin Group Inc has been charged with bribery,
Canadian law enforcement officials said on Wednesday, the latest
person charged in a far-reaching corruption scandal involving
one of the world's largest engineering and construction firms.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged Kevin
Wallace with bribery of a foreign public official in relation to
a bridge construction project that was awarded in Bangladesh.
Montreal-based SNC is trying to move forward from the
corruption and ethics misconduct scandal that so far has
resulted in charges against top executives, including former CEO
Pierre Duhaime and Riadh Ben Aissa, the former head of
construction.
The company offered amnesty between June and August to
employees who report corrupt activity. The amnesty excluded top
executives and anyone who directly profited from misconduct.
Wallace was previously a project manager at SNC, overseeing
mining and industry projects and was president and general
manager at SNC subsidiary Candu Energy Inc until December.
He could not be reached immediately for comment.
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission had accused Wallace
with conspiring to bribe government officials, according to a
Globe and Mail report in December, citing a commission report.
Wallace, who filed a wrongful dismissal suit earlier against
his employer, was released with conditions and will appear in
court at a later date.
The RCMP also charged Canadian citizen Zulfiquar Ali Bhuiyan
and Bangladesh national Abul Hasan Chowdhury with one count each
of bribery involving a foreign public official.