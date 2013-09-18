TORONTO, Sept 18 A former executive of SNC Lavalin Group Inc has been charged with bribery, Canadian law enforcement officials said on Wednesday, the latest person charged in a far-reaching corruption scandal involving one of the world's largest engineering and construction firms.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged Kevin Wallace with bribery of a foreign public official in relation to a bridge construction project that was awarded in Bangladesh.

Montreal-based SNC is trying to move forward from the corruption and ethics misconduct scandal that so far has resulted in charges against top executives, including former CEO Pierre Duhaime and Riadh Ben Aissa, the former head of construction.

The company offered amnesty between June and August to employees who report corrupt activity. The amnesty excluded top executives and anyone who directly profited from misconduct.

Wallace was previously a project manager at SNC, overseeing mining and industry projects and was president and general manager at SNC subsidiary Candu Energy Inc until December.

He could not be reached immediately for comment.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission had accused Wallace with conspiring to bribe government officials, according to a Globe and Mail report in December, citing a commission report.

Wallace, who filed a wrongful dismissal suit earlier against his employer, was released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP also charged Canadian citizen Zulfiquar Ali Bhuiyan and Bangladesh national Abul Hasan Chowdhury with one count each of bribery involving a foreign public official.