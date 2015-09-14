BRIEF-Tivo signs patent license agreement with DWANGO
* Rovi Corporation signed new intellectual property license agreement with DWANGO Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 14 The chief executive of Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc will step down effective Oct. 5, and be succeeded by his chief operating officer, Neil Bruce, the company said on Monday.
Robert Card has been chief executive of the Montreal-based firm since 2012, an outsider brought in to help the company recover from allegations of bribery and corruption against former executives. SNC said Card would stay on as an advisor. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.