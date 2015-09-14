Sept 14 The chief executive of Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc will step down effective Oct. 5, and be succeeded by his chief operating officer, Neil Bruce, the company said on Monday.

Robert Card has been chief executive of the Montreal-based firm since 2012, an outsider brought in to help the company recover from allegations of bribery and corruption against former executives. SNC said Card would stay on as an advisor. (Reporting by Allison Martell)