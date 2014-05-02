(Adds details on deals, acquisition plans, background on
AltaLink)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO May 2 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is
optimistic about making new construction and engineering
acquisitions after selling its AltaLink asset to Berkshire
Hathaway Inc for C$3.2 billion ($2.92 billion), SNC's
chief executive said on Friday.
The deal, announced late on Thursday, sent SNC shares up
nearly 10 percent at one point, and speculation has turned
toward what the firm may do with the cash.
Montreal-based SNC is Canada's largest construction and
engineering firm. Company officials had previously said 2014
would be a year of rebuilding and consolidation, and that
acquisitions are a part of its growth strategy, but have yet to
announce what the company will do with the money.
"There's a lot of interesting opportunities ... And we're
optimistic something might happen, but we're prepared for all
options," CEO Robert Card told Reuters in a phone interview. He
declined to provide a timeline or size for any potential deal.
"You've noticed a lot of deals come out that our name's not
been associated with and there's a reason for that. It's that we
didn't see the right strategic fit."
SNC's greatest need is in resources, Card said, reiterating
the company's interest in oil and gas, but noted that it is also
the most difficult sector to complete a deal due to the
high-level of interest and activity.
The company's president of resources, environment and water
said in a March interview that an acquisition would likely be
made by the end of the year.
Card also pointed to the "rich array of relationships" his
leadership team brings to the company that will help its
deal-making quest. SNC management includes former executives
from companies like British oil and gas engineering firm Amec
PLC.
"WELL-HEELED BIDDER"
SNC's multi-billion dollar deal to sell Alberta-based
AltaLink, the province's largest regulated electricity
transmission company serving about 85 percent of its population,
impressed even the more optimistic market views.
A number of analysts raised their price targets and ratings
on SNC following the deal, which also includes an arrangement
with Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary MidAmerican
Transmission to develop engineering, procurement and
construction opportunities in the United States and Canada.
Even Card said the transaction, which drew a huge amount of
interest from various parties, was "clearly on the high end" of
the company's expectations.
"All of (the interested parties), if they had been announced
yesterday, you would've said, wow, there's a well-heeled bidder
who knows what they're doing," he said.
SNC has other assets it has said it will eventually sell,
including the 407 express toll highway that crosses just north
of Toronto, Canada's largest city. Card said selling the 407
would be a "mid-term" plan, sometime in the next few years.
($1 = 1.0967 Canadian Dollars)
(Editing by Chris Reese)