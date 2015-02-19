OTTAWA Feb 19 Canadian police said on Thursday they had laid corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and some of its units in relation to their operations in Libya.

A statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it had charged SNC-Lavalin, SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. with offering C$47.7 million ($38.2 million) in bribes to Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011.

It also charged the three with defrauding Libya of C$129.8 million between the same dates.

