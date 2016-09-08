OTTAWA, Sept 8 Canadian construction and
engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, hit by a
wide-ranging misconduct scandal in 2012, on Thursday said it had
reached an agreement with authorities over illegal political
donations.
As part of a voluntary compliance agreement with the
Commissioner of Canada Elections, the country's elections
watchdog, the company acknowleged that some former executives
had asked employees to donate money to political parties.
In some cases, employees who agreed to donate were then
reimbursed in the form of false refunds for expenses or the
payment of fictitious bonuses. Corporations are not allowed to
give money to political parties in Canada.
"Our cooperation with the Commissioner reflects the efforts
and progress we have made in terms of ethics and compliance
since 2012, which our clients and partners now recognize," SNC
Chief Executive Neil Bruce said in a statement. The company
pledged never to repeat the behavior.
Reports of scandals involving alleged corruption and bribery
at SNC's Libyan operations led to the ouster of its former chief
executive in 2012, after the discovery that millions of dollars
were missing.
In a separate statement issued on Thursday, the elections
commissioner noted SNC's full cooperation during the probe and
said the compliance agreement did not leave the company with a
criminal record.
The illegal donations totaled almost C$118,000 ($91,500) and
covered the period between March 2004 and May 2011, when first
the Liberals and then the Conservatives controlled the federal
government.
($1=$1.29 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)