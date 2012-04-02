PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 23
Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 2 SNC-Lavalin said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has been notified by the World Bank that it has been barred temporarily from bidding on new bank projects following an investigation into a Bangladesh bridge project launched last September.
The statement comes a week after SNC's chief executive quit and the Quebec-based company handed over documents to Canadian police after an internal investigation into mysterious payments made to projects that did not exist. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares edged up to near a 14-month high on Thursday, supported by a rally in Barclays and Dialog.
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week that showed Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.