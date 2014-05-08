BRIEF-Patriot National Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook
TORONTO May 8 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's largest engineering and construction firm, reported sharply higher earnings on Thursday, as it reversed a previously recorded risk provision, and raised its 2014 outlook following the sale of its AltaLink asset.
Net income for the first quarter ended March 31 was C$94.7 million ($86.86 million), or 62 Canadian cents, significantly higher than the C$53.7 million, or 35 Canadian cents, it earned during the same period one year ago.
($1 = 1.0903 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: