UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit due to strength in its core engineering and construction business and lower costs.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$88.5 million ($67.7 million), or 59 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$26.5 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell 6.6 percent to C$2.11 billion.
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.