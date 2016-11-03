Nov 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to weakness in its engineering and construction business.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$43.3 million ($32.3 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$224.2 million, or C$1.49 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a gain of C$145.7 million.

Revenue fell to C$2.17 billion from C$2.43 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)