PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 13 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's biggest engineering company, said it will suspend payments to ex-Chief Executive Pierre Duhaime that were part of his departure package, nearly two weeks after he was arrested on fraud-related charges.
The Montreal-based company said there may be facts regarding Duhaime that the board was not aware of at the time of his departure.
Duhaime, who resigned in March, was arrested at his home by Quebec's anti-corruption squad on charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and use of false documents.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday detail a writedown of close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the Japanese group's efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.