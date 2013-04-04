TORONTO, April 4 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc,
which has already changed its structure and executive team after
a scandal-plagued year, said on Thursday four of its board
members, including its chairman, will retire at its annual
shareholder meeting.
The Montreal-based company said Chairman Gwyn Morgan, along
with fellow directors David Goldman, Pierre Lessard and Edythe
Marcoux, will step down on May 2, as part of its board renewal
process that was outlined in December.
The construction and engineering company has been mired in
an ethics and corruption scandal over the last year, after it
uncovered tens of millions of dollars in mysterious payments.
Its former Chief Executive Officer Pierre Duhaime, who resigned
in the face of the probe, now faces fraud charges.
The company said the board's corporate governance committee
has recommended that Ian Bourne be appointed as the company's
new chairman immediately following the shareholder meeting.
Bourne, a board member since 2009, served as the company's
interim CEO following Duhaime's ouster last March. Robert Card,
a former long-time executive with CH2M Hill Cos Ltd, was
appointed as SNC's new permanent CEO in October.
SNC has nominated Jacques Bougie, the former head of Alcan;
Lise Lachapelle, former head of the Forest Products Association
of Canada; and Alain Rhéaume, co-founder and managing partner of
Trio Capital Inc, as new independent board members.
The company said the new board nominees follow the additions
made in 2012 of independent directors Eric Siegel and Chakib
Sbiti, as well as President and CEO Robert Card, all of whom are
also standing for election as directors at the upcoming meeting.