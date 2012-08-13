* New chief executive from CH2M Hill Cos Ltd
* Last CEO resigned over improper payments
* Analysts say investors looking for outside hire
Aug 13 Canadian engineering and construction
firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has turned to an outsider to
revive fortunes that were badly dented by allegations of
improper payments, naming a veteran from a competing firm as its
next chief executive.
New CEO Robert Card takes over on Oct. 1 at the
Montreal-based company, whose shares are down more than 25
percent since the start of the year after a steep fall in
February when it said it was probing tens of millions of dollars
of mysterious payments. The stock edged lower on Monday.
Card is a long-time executive with privately-held U.S. rival
CH2M Hill Cos Ltd and was chief operating officer for a CH2M
joint venture that helped manage the construction of London's
Olympic venues and infrastructure. He was under-secretary for
the U.S. Department of Energy from 2001 to 2004.
"I think the market was expecting - and needed - someone to
come in from the outside," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri
Lynk. "He's going to be able to take a fresh look at the
company."
But Lynk said investors would not pass judgment before
hearing more from Card, who was named to the job in a company
news release after markets closed on Friday.
SNC, like CH2M Hill, does business all over the world, in a
wide range of industries, from mass transit to mining, water
management and nuclear power. Quebec-based SNC has a market
capitalization north of C$5 billion, making it one of the
province's biggest companies.
Card does not speak French, which could raise hackles in the
French-speaking province, where language is a major political
issue, and the separatist Parti Quebecois leads in opinion polls
ahead of the Sept. 4 elections.
Company spokeswoman Leslie Quinton said in a statement that
Card, who will be based in Montreal, plans to learn French.
"It obviously would have been an ideal situation to find a
candidate who spoke French to be the next leader of this great
Quebec institution," she said. "However, at a time when the
company requires strong, decisive and insightful leadership, the
most important criterion was to hire the best overall candidate
with significant international experience."
Asked about Card's lack of French, Parti Quebecois leader
Pauline Marois said: "I'm asking SNC Lavalin to make sure he
takes French lessons so he can become at least bilingual."
SNC's last chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, resigned in
March after an internal investigation found he had broken
company rules by authorizing $56 million in payments on
construction projects that did not exist.
SNC has handed over information from its internal probe to
the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It says it does not know who
received the money or what it was used for, but has stressed it
was the work of "a relative few."
In a separate matter, two former SNC executives, accused of
bribing officials in Bangladesh for a bridge project, have a
preliminary Canadian court hearing set for next year.
SNC's shares were down 18 Canadian cents at C$37.32 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
"Investors will be pleased to see that (the) SNC-Lavalin
Board of Directors decided to go with an outsider," said
AltaCorp Capital analyst Maxim Sytchev in a note to clients.
"Instilling a perception of a clean start is critical in
re-establishing investor confidence in company's shares."
Lynk said investors would look to Card to strengthen
internal controls, and to bolster the company where it is
weakest.
In early August, SNC said massive project cost overruns led
a sharp drop in quarterly profit. Blaming higher costs at two
projects, in Tunisia and Russia, it cut its outlook for the
year.
"I don't want to say their execution is weak because that's
not true, but they are having some issues there at the moment,"
said Lynk.