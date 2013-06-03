TORONTO, June 3 SNC Lavalin Group Inc., target
of a far-reaching corporate misconduct scandal that includes
allegations of bribery and fraud, confirmed on Monday
that police searched its Algerian offices last week in
connection with an investigation.
But the Canadian construction and engineering company gave
no further details on the probe.
SNC said it co-operated with the May 27 search and that its
Algerian offices, which employ more than 1,000 staff, continue
to operate.
"We cannot comment on the investigation since it is active,
except to say that we understand and appreciate their concern,
given the current Algerian context, and are committed to helping
them bring this to a resolution and reacting as required," SNC
spokeswoman Leslie Quinton said in an email to Reuters.
Former top executives of the Montreal-based company have
been charged with bribery and corruption for activities in
countries including Libya, Canada and Bangladesh.
Swiss investigators probing whether SNC paid bribes in Libya
began looking at the company's dealings in Algeria, Canada's
Globe and Mail newspaper reported in February.
SNC's former head of construction was charged in Switzerland
last November on allegations of money laundering and corruption
in relation to payments made in Libya.
Attempting to restore its reputation, SNC is offering
amnesty to whistle-blowers between June and August to report
corrupt or anti-competition activity. The program excludes top
executives and anyone who directly profited from misconduct.
SNC announced the program after Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services cut its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured
ratings on SNC, saying that it expects high administration costs
from the company's ethics scandal will hurt
profitability.
SNC shares were down 13 Canadian cents at C$40.70 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange mid-session on Monday.