* Affidavit alleges bribes paid to win Libyan contracts
* Document unsealed after challenge by Canadian newspapers
* SNC says has only learned of some allegations now
Jan 25 A son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi allegedly received 120 million euros ($162 million) in
bribes for giving major contracts in Libya to SNC-Lavalin Inc
, Canada's biggest engineering and construction company,
a police document said on Friday.
According to an affidavit the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
used to obtain a search warrant at SNC's head office last April,
the bribes were paid, in a roundabout way, to Saadi Gaddafi by
Riadh Ben Aissa, a vice-president at Montreal-based SNC at the
time.
"It is alleged that this money (120 million euros) were paid
him as a reward for influencing the awarding of major contracts
to SNC-Lavalin Intl," RCMP officer Brenda Makad said in the
affidavit. The document did not make clear when the alleged
bribes occurred.
The 59-page RCMP statement, redacted in part, was released
by the courts at the request of three Canadian newspapers, the
Globe and Mail, the National Post and La Presse.
In an allegation based on information from Swiss
anti-corruption investigators, Makad said SNC-Lavalin paid the
money to offshore companies belonging to Ben Aissa, and the
money was then transferred to offshore companies controlled by
Saadi Gaddafi. Some money was used to buy yachts for the son of
the slain dictator, the RCMP statement alleged.
SNC, which has said that any wrongdoing was the work of a
small number of former employees, said it was seeing the
affidavit for the first time and had not been aware of some of
the information it contained.
"We cannot determine the veracity of certain allegations in
the affidavit," SNC said in a statement. It said it was eager
for the situation to be resolved and would do everything it
could to help the authorities rapidly get to the bottom of those
issues.
In the affidavit, Makad said an RCMP investigation had shown
there was a genuine friendship between Saadi Gaddafi and Ben
Aissa "and that over several years SNC-Lavalin, through Ben
Aissa, offered bribes to the son of the dictator to secure the
awarding of engineering/construction contracts in Libya."
Ben Aissa left SNC in February last year and is now in jail
in Switzerland after being arrested on suspicion of money
laundering. The Globe said he had not been
charged with a crime but was in precautionary detention.
'SCAPEGOAT'
The National Post and the Globe and Mail have reported that
Ben Aissa had denied any wrongdoing, while a brother, Rafik
Benaissa, said in a statement in November that his brother Riadh
had been made a "scapegoat."
The RCMP statement also said former SNC controller Stephane
Roy paid money from his personal bank account for condo fees for
an apartment belonging to Saadi Gaddafi, and was then reimbursed
by his boss, Ben Aissa.
Makad said Roy also helped arrange for an outside consultant
- who has denied wrongdoing - to make a fact-finding trip to
Libya as the Libyan dictatorship was falling in 2011. She said
she had reason to believe the real goal was to help get Saadi
Gaddafi and his family out of Libya.
Initial attempts to reach Roy for comment were unsuccessful.
The National Post reported in June that lawyers had been unable
to locate him and that a judge ruled he might be not
cooperating. Saadi Gaddafi is reported to have been granted
asylum by Niger. None of the allegations in Makad's affidavit
has been proven in court.
SNC, a C$7 billion-a-year company with operations in more
than 100 countries, has been at the center of an ethics and
corruption scandal for more than a year after it revealed it had
uncovered tens of millions of dollars in mysterious payments it
had made.
The company's previous chief executive resigned in March,
and he was arrested later in the year on fraud charges. The
charges have not been proven in court.
The 101-year-old company has installed a new CEO and several
new executives and tightened its ethics policies.
The company's stock, which is down 15 percent in the past
year, closed 25 Canadian cents lower at C$44.88 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Friday.