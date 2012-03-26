BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
March 26 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's quarterly profit fell 52 percent and the Canadian engineering and construction company said its chief executive resigned.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was down at C$76.0 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$158.7 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016