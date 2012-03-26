March 26 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's quarterly profit fell 52 percent and the Canadian engineering and construction company said its chief executive resigned.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was down at C$76.0 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$158.7 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)