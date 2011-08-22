* Projects in Libya halted after unrest, sanctions
* No immediate plans to resume work on projects
* SNC-Lavalin to monitor the situation
TORONTO, Aug 22 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)
has yet to make a decision about when it would resume work on
engineering projects it had suspended in Libya after civil
unrest intensified earlier this year.
SNC's Libyan projects, which include a prison, a water
pipeline and an airport, are still on hold, the Canadian
company said on Monday as forces loyal to Muammar Gaddifi made
a last-ditch stand in the capital city of Tripoli.
The company began evacuating workers in February, as
anti-government protests turned to civil war. Rebel forces
gained the upper hand in the capital over the weekend.
Amelie Plante, SNC-Lavalin's director of external
communications, said SNC would continue to monitor the
situation.
"We intend to return to Libya once the situation is
resolved, diplomatic relations are re-established and the
government authorizes Canadian companies to do business in the
country," she said.
Canada imposed sanctions on the North African country in
February, banning companies from doing business with the Libyan
government or its central bank.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)