TORONTO, Aug 22 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) has yet to make a decision about when it would resume work on engineering projects it had suspended in Libya after civil unrest intensified earlier this year.

SNC's Libyan projects, which include a prison, a water pipeline and an airport, are still on hold, the Canadian company said on Monday as forces loyal to Muammar Gaddifi made a last-ditch stand in the capital city of Tripoli.

The company began evacuating workers in February, as anti-government protests turned to civil war. Rebel forces gained the upper hand in the capital over the weekend. [nL5E7JL0LD]

Amelie Plante, SNC-Lavalin's director of external communications, said SNC would continue to monitor the situation.

"We intend to return to Libya once the situation is resolved, diplomatic relations are re-established and the government authorizes Canadian companies to do business in the country," she said.

Canada imposed sanctions on the North African country in February, banning companies from doing business with the Libyan government or its central bank.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)