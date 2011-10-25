TORONTO Oct 25 A joint venture that includes SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) has won a contract worth about $300 million to manage the construction of a extension of the light rapid transit system in Edmonton, Alberta, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Under the contract awarded by the City of Edmonton, SNC's 50/50 joint venture with Graham Infrastructure will provide construction management, labor, materials and equipment provision, and testing and commissioning.

"This mandate is similar to the work we did on the Canada Line in (British Columbia), and to the work currently underway on the Calgary LRT West extension," said SNC-Lavalin Executive Vice President Jim Burke in the release.

Work on the project began in March 2011, and should be completed by the end of 2013, the company said.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin were down 0.7 percent at C$49.59 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)