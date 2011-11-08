* Likely awarded by Canadian Natural Resources - analyst
Nov 8 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) said on
Tuesday it has won an engineering and construction contract
worth more than C$650 million ($644 million) from a major oil
sands producer, sending its shares higher.
SNC-Lavalin, Canada's biggest engineering group and one of
the world's largest, did not identify the producer but an
analyst said it was likely Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
(CNQ.TO).
Canadian Natural "was getting close to awarding a froth
treatment plant award in Q3/11 and the C$650 million contract
value makes sense," Alta Corp Capital analyst Maxim Sytchev
said in a note to clients.
The froth treatment plant, located in Fort McMurray in
northeastern Alberta, will process 155,000 barrels of feedstock
per day wrung from the oil sands' heavy crude.
The contract win will help to boost SNC-Lavalin's backlog
and may help it to win more contracts in the oil sands, said
Desjardins analyst Pierre Lacroix.
"We believe this oil sands contract will also show
investors that SNC can be competitive in the heavy oil sands
region, especially after the company failed to obtain work on
the Husky (HSE.TO) Sunrise project last year," Lacroix said in
a note.
SNC-Lavalin's shares were 2.75 percent higher at C$52.38 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.
SNC-Lavalin will carry out engineering, procurement and
construction services on the facility. Engineering has already
started and construction is scheduled to begin in February.
