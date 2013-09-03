TORONTO, Sept 3 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
on Tuesday named a former Siemens and AMEC executive to head its
oil and gas division, the latest high-profile appointment by the
scandal-plagued engineering company as it overhauls its
executive team.
Terrance Ivers, a 30-year industry veteran, was until
recently the chief executive officer at the oil and gas and
compression and solutions business of German engineering giant
Siemens AG.
From Sept. 16 he will be the executive vice president of
Montreal-based SNC's oil & gas unit, which reported an operating
loss during the second quarter.
SNC is one of the world's largest engineering and
construction companies and is trying to move forward from a
series of high-profile and far-reaching corruption and ethics
misconduct cases that led to the ouster of top executives,
including the firm's CEO.
"We've seen a complete management shake-out at SNC-Lavalin
over the last 15 months," Dundee Capital Markets analyst Maxim
Sytchev said in a client note.
"In our view, the new guard brings much-needed bench
strength from Tier 1 global E&C (engineering and construction)
players, improving the chances for a turnaround in results over
the coming 12 to 24 months."
Earlier this year, SNC brought in Andreas Pohlmann from
Siemens as its new chief compliance officer to help guide the
company on corporate ethics. It also appointed Alain-Pierre
Raynaud to the position of chief financial officer.
The 102-year-old company said last month that Hisham Mahmoud
would be joining in early 2014 as group president of
infrastructure.
Ivers and Mahmoud both worked at British engineering company
AMEC Plc previously. In January, Neil Bruce, the former
chief operating officer at AMEC, was named president of
resources and environment at SNC.