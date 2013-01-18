* Company creates new resources and environment group
* Appoints ex-Amec COO to head new group
* Patrick Lamarre, head of SNC's power group, resigns
Jan 18 SNC-Lavalin, a Canadian
engineering company plagued by scandal, on Friday announced a
number of changes to its structure and executive team.
SNC said Neil Bruce, formerly chief operating officer of
engineering company AMEC, has been appointed president of a
newly formed resources and environment group. The unit will
include the SNC's hydrocardons, chemicals, mining, metallurgy,
environment and water business. Bruce will be based in the
United Kingdom.
Christian Jacqui, formerly executive vice-president for
Europe, has been appointed to the new role of executive
vice-president of SNC's global operations, SNC said. He will
also be based in the U.K.
SNC also said that Patrick Lamarre, the executive
vice-president of its power operations, had resigned with
immediate effect. He will be replaced in the interim by Scott
Thon, the current president of SNC subsidiary AltaLink.
"These changes represent part of our ongoing effort to
further strengthen the company's management structure and extend
its scope," Chief Executive Robert Card said in a statement.
Montreal-based SNC has been grappling with a number of
scandals this year, including the arrest of its previous chief
executive in November on charges of fraud and the use of false
documents.