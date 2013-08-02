BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
Aug 2 Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC Lavalin Group Ltd reported a net loss on Friday, hurt by operating losses in its oil and gas, and infrastructure and environment units.
Net loss for the second quarter was C$37.5 million, or 25 Canadian cents. That compares with a net income of C$31.9 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share during the same year-ago period. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors