Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 1 Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as cost overruns from existing projects continued to hurt results.
The net loss for the third quarter was C$72.5 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, compared with net income of C$113.9 million, or 75 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue was C$1.95 billion, down slightly from C$1.98 billion in the third quarter of last year.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.