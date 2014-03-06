UPDATE 2-Jeweler Tiffany's profit beats on strong demand in Japan, China
* Q4 adj. profit $1.45/shr vs. est. $1.38/shr (Adds details from conf call, analyst comment; updates shares)
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported marginally lower fourth-quarter earnings as losses at its engineering and construction, and operations and maintenance units offset concession investment gains.
Net earnings were C$92.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$94 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
SNC, one of the world's largest construction and engineering companies, said it was expecting earnings between C$2.25 and C$2.50 a share for 2014.
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, facing the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazil's federal police on Friday said the meatpackers including JBS and BRF engaged in widespread fraud to cover-up selling dangerous products rife with bacteria and that had passed their for-sale date.