TORONTO, March 6 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported marginally lower fourth-quarter earnings as losses at its engineering and construction, and operations and maintenance units offset concession investment gains.

Net earnings were C$92.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$94 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

SNC, one of the world's largest construction and engineering companies, said it was expecting earnings between C$2.25 and C$2.50 a share for 2014.