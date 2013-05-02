RPT- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
TORONTO May 2 Canadian construction and engineering company SNC Lavalin Group Inc reported lower first-quarter profit on Thursday and announced a new strategic plan that will include focusing on growth in its resources segment.
Net income was C$53.6 million ($53.17 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, down from C$66.3 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing