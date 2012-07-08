* Strike could delay several Canadian nuclear projects
* Workers without contract since January 2011
* 700 workers could walk out on Monday
By Scott DiSavino
July 8 The union representing nuclear engineers
at Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group
Inc said on Sunday the workers could go on strike
Monday unless the sides settle a contract dispute.
If the workers go on strike, the union said it could delay
several ongoing nuclear projects in Canada and elsewhere around
the world.
The union already had 144 members on strike and another 700
could go walk off the job Monday morning unless the sides can
agree on a contract, Michael Ivanco, a senior scientist and vice
president of the Society of Professional Engineers and
Associates (SPEA), told Reuters.
Officials at the company were not immediately available for
comment.
Ivanco said the workers have been without a contract since
Jan. 1, 2011 and the main sticking points were over
compensation, pensions and seniority rights.
The engineers became employees of SNC-Lavalin in October
2011 when Canada's federal government sold off the commercial
business of Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd (AECL), which designed
the CANDU (CANada Deuterium Uranium) reactor, to a unit of SNC.
All of the reactors in Canada are CANDU reactors.
Ivanco said the union members were assisting with several
projects, including the restart of Bruce Power's Bruce 1 and 2
reactors in Ontario and NB Power's Point Lepreau in New
Brunswick province.
Bruce 1 and 2 are owned by units of TransCanada and
others.
The return to service of Bruce 1 and 2 and Point Lepreau has
already been delayed for about three years due to technical
issues.
Ivanco also said the union members were working on the
engineering for the refurbishment of Ontario Power Generation's
Darlington reactors in Ontario, Hydro-Quebec's Gentilly 2
reactor in Quebec, the Embalse nuclear plant in Argentina and
other projects in China and elsewhere.
In addition, Ivanco said union members were working on the
engineering for the next generation CANDU reactor for the
proposed new units at Darlington and other projects.
The government of Ontario has not yet decided to build new
reactors at Darlington.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)