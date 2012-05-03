BRIEF-Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 mln led by Gravitas Securities
* Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 million led by Gravitas Securities
May 3 The interim chief executive of SNC-Lavalin , the Canadian engineering company involved in police investigations of bribery and improper payments, said on Thursday its clients, partners and suppliers continue to back it.
Having spoken with business partners in the past six weeks, support "is strong", interim CEO Ian Bourne said at the Montreal-based company's annual meeting in Toronto.
Shareholders and analysts have been concerned that the company could lose business because of the probes. (Reporting By Susan Taylor in Toronto; Writing by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Offering to consist of sale of 3.75 million rockhaven common shares at a price of $0.18 per share for total proceeds of $675,000
* Says in connection with acquisition, company paid $2.3 million for 100 pct of capital stock of comfort foods