Demand for consumer credit in Brazil as measured by research group Serasa Experian dropped 9.8 percent in September from August due to a strike by bank workers that began in mid-September and is still under way.

Compared with September 2012, credit demand was up 4.4 percent last month, Serasa data showed. Month-on-month, demand fell the most among those earning between 500 reais and 2,000 reais ($225-$910) per month.