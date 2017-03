Brazil's antitrust regulator approved a joint venture between Eike Batista's EBX group and Britain's Strategis Ltd, part of BP Group, to sell bunker fuels at Acu Port, Brazil's official gazette said on Thursday.

The venture, called NFX, will lease space at the port northeast of Rio de Janeiro from logistics firm LLX. NFX was conceived before Batista sold his controlling stake in LLX to EIG Global Energy Partners.