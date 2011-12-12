Shares of Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian
maker of disposable consumer goods, could reverse part of their
61 percent tumble this year if management successfully manages
to rapidly integrate the 20-plus acquisitions that the company
made in the past years, Goldman Sachs Group analyst Irma Sgarz
said in a report on Monday.
"We believe that executing on the challenge of integrating
its core activities will be the main driver for shares," she
said. Sgarz, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock, said the
company's sale of steel wool and food brands this week are
"positive from a management focus and a deleveraging
perspective."
