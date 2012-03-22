Minerva, Brazil's third-largest meatpacker, plans to
sell up to $100 million of its existing 12.25 percent U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds due in 2022 in a reopening, sources
familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Thursday. The
notes are expected to obtain a B2 rating at Moody's Investors
Service - five levels below investment-grade.
There are currently $350 million outstanding of the
securities. The bond fell 0.7 cent on the dollar
to a bid price of 110.229 on Thursday, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Minerva plans to use proceeds from the sale to repay
outstanding loans and financings maturing in 2012 and 2013,
according to the sources. The company hired Goldman Sachs Group
, BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA and Morgan
Stanley & Co to handle the transaction.