Ashford Hospitality Trust offers to buy FelCor Lodging
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.
Plural Capital, the securities firm controlled by former BTG Pactual bankers, bought control of brokerage Geração Futuro for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement distributed on Friday. the move allows Plural, co-managed by bankers Rodolfo Riechert and André Schwartz, to expand into retail brokerage, the statement said.
Geração, which has more than 80,000 clients and has $3.2 billion under management, will be run independently from Plural, the statement added. Plural executives Eduardo Moreira and Rodolfo Froes will join Geração as co-heads after the central bank approves the purchase, the statement said.
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.
* Hub International acquires the assets of california-based Employer Resource Group Financial & Insurance Services, Inc.
* Pershing Resources adds a property in Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: