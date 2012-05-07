BRIEF-Western Energy Services Corp reports fourth quarter results
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat to 39,431 points after French and Greek elections cast doubt on whether austerity measures could resolve the region's debt crisis. Retailer and bank company Elektra led declines, falling 1.77 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage:
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets