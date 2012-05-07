TIM Participacoes needs a strong new chief executive to confront rising competition, Barclays analysts warned on Monday, after Brazil's No.2 wireless carrier lost CEO Luca Luciani after a scandal at parent Telecom Italia.

Barclays analysts, led by Vera Rossi, cut their recommendation on TIM shares to "equal weight" from "overweight," saying the stock has traded at a premium to competitors due to a strong management team built around Luciani.