Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
Cosan, the world's biggest sugar and ethanol producer, plans to sell up to 3.3 billion reais ($1.7 billion) of local notes to help pay for the acquisition of Comgas , according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The notes will mature in eight years.
The company hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco, the filing said.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
* Saudi expects to float 5 pct of state oil company for $100 bln