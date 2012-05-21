TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
Consumer defaults in Brazil are likely to fall in the second half of 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday, citing slower growth in consumer debt, more exacting lending standards and salaries rising faster than the pace of inflation. Serasa's Consumer Default Outlook indicator, which uses current data to make predictions based on the economic cycle of expansion and contraction, fell 1.4 percent in March to 98.2 points, following a series of monthly declines.
Serasa said that while its indicator of business defaults rose 0.8 percent in March, it was the slowest rate of expansion in six months, though default rates would still be pressured by weak economic growth.
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Islamic Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893385 JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Indonesian Islamic bank loan growth will remain sluggish in 2017 due to asset-quality issues, as banks focus on reducing non-performing loans (NPL) rather than growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. However, asset-quality deterioration should moderate in the near to medium term, as the operat
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.