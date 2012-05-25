BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts led by Marcelo Aguiar said in a note Friday that plans by Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas to renegotiate terms on 254 million reais ($126 million) of local debt raise worries over profitability this year. Aguiar and his team reiterated a "Sell" recommendation on the shares, saying the plan to renegotiate the so-called debt covenants will create a short term pressure on company shares.
"In our view, Usiminas shares may continue to underperform peers and the broader market on the back of increasing balance sheets risks and a potentially challenging recovery ahead," he wrote. Goldman Sachs kept the target price on the shares at 9.20 reais.
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.